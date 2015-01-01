Abstract

BACKGROUND: This article examines the possibility that the "nightclub shots" epidemic is a "mass psychogenic disease" phenomenon, by comparing the various cases of "mass sociogenic diseases" reported in the literature. We carried out a literature review on PubMed. The keywords used were "mass hysteria", "mass sociogenic disease", "mass psychogenic disease" and "epidemic of multiple unexplained symptoms".



RESULTS: Our review of the literature revealed several elements common to the various "mass hysterias" we identified. These phenomena generally appear in a climate of anxiety specific to the era in which they occur, in this case the fear of bioterrorism in the 21st century. Symptoms are generally benign and transient, appearing and resolving easily without the identification of an organic cause. They usually occur in a small group of individuals, and more frequently in young people and women. The media can exacerbate the phenomenon.



CONCLUSION: The phenomenon of epidemics of nightclub shots seems to fit into the common framework of "mass psychogenic diseases" identified in the literature. This diagnosis could therefore be evoked, in the absence of any other objective somatic explanation.

Language: en