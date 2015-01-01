SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lepri A. Psychiatr. Danub. 2023; 35(Suppl 2): 202-205.

(Copyright © 2023, Facultas Universitatis Studiorum Zagrabiensis - Danube Symposion of Psychiatry)

37800228

In order to ensure that even the patient with a complex diagnosis can receive deep and caring care on, for example, the issue of anxiety, it is necessary to turn to a branch that can give tangible evidence of what is happening to the person in a bio-psycho-social optics, a concept that many people talk about but in the end few can really apply. The following article will propose the method of behavioural neuroscience.


anxiety - behavioral neuroscience - fear

