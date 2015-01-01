Abstract

Suicide is a serious public health problem, as confirmed by the World Health Organization (WHO). It turns out to be, at least in part, preventable, but it is a complex problem, requiring complex solutions. Studies show us that about 44.5 percent of suicidal individuals would have expressed to someone, prior to the act, their intention to take their own life. Data in scientific literature specifically estimate that 44% of those who died by suicide had seen their general practitioner in the 30 days prior to the act. From this perspective, the general practitioner plays a potentially strategic role, as he or she can act as a "sentinel" in the early recognition of individuals in suicidal crisis and intervene directly, including by referring them to dedicated services. He can also disseminate correct information to the population and promote a culture of sensitivity and acceptance of vulnerabilities, facilitating the expression of possible distress and the potential request for help. In a community suicide prevention strategy, such as that of the Invitation to Life project, it was considered appropriate to investigate the knowledge and training needs of general practitioners in the Province of Trento in the present day, in order to specifically reorient training interventions to be developed in the future.

