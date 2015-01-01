SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Lissak IA, Edlow BL, Rosenthal E, Young MJ. Semin. Neurol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Georg Thieme Verlag)

DOI

10.1055/s-0043-1775597

PMID

37802121

Abstract

Neuroprognostication following acute brain injury (ABI) is a complex process that involves integrating vast amounts of information to predict a patient's likely trajectory of neurologic recovery. In this setting, critically evaluating salient ethical questions is imperative, and the implications often inform high-stakes conversations about the continuation, limitation, or withdrawal of life-sustaining therapy. While neuroprognostication is central to these clinical "life-or-death" decisions, the ethical underpinnings of neuroprognostication itself have been underexplored for patients with ABI. In this article, we discuss the ethical challenges of individualized neuroprognostication including parsing and communicating its inherent uncertainty to surrogate decision-makers. We also explore the population-based ethical considerations that arise in the context of heterogenous prognostication practices. Finally, we examine the emergence of artificial intelligence-aided neuroprognostication, proposing an ethical framework relevant to both modern and longstanding prognostic tools.


Language: en
