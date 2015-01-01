Abstract

This mixed-method pilot study examined the application possibilities of a virtual courtroom to support survivors of sexual violence who may experience courtroom-associated distress. Female sexual violence survivors (n = 13) who had testified in court following victimization entered an interactive virtual courtroom replica. Their reactions were measured quantitatively and qualitatively. The virtual courtroom evoked both subjective and physiological stress. Participants perceived the virtual reality environment as similar to the real-life courtroom. Most reported negative experiences from interacting with the criminal justice system. The virtual courtroom is a possible future strategy to support survivors when reporting violence to the justice system.

