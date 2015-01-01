SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Follo G. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10778012231205590

37801607

This research used a self-defense program to explore how middle school girls could change their perspectives on the gendered roles of victim and protector within an empowered self-defense approach. Taking the dual role of researcher and self-defense instructor, I developed a program to influence changing information strips directed toward gender norms, behavior, and discourse. Reflexive thematic analysis was utilized due to its intersection of the researcher's experience, literature, and theory. The research consisted of 40 girls journaling and 23 girls completing a post-program survey.

FINDINGS suggested that reflexive body techniques through self-defense could potentially impact internalized gendered information strips.


Language: en

gender; informational strips; middle school girls; program development; self-defense

