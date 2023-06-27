|
Orhan Pees S, van Oostrom SH, Schaafsma FG, Proper KI. BMC Public Health 2023; 23(1): e1948.
Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC
37805468
OBJECTIVE: Work-related mental health problems are a major and growing public and occupational health issue. Although prevention of work-related disease is a central task in the work of occupational physicians, implementation of preventive tasks can still improve. The aim of this paper is to present the development of an intervention to support occupational physicians in the execution of preventive tasks and a protocol for its evaluation.
Prevention; Cluster randomized controlled trial; Implementation mapping; Occupational physicians; Peer support groups