Abstract

BACKGROUND: Those with self-inflicted burns are a small but consistent group among burn patients, with large injuries and conflicting findings regarding their in-hospital mortality. Overall, burn survivors have a shorter life expectancy, as compared with national controls, but long-term mortality after self-inflicted burns is understudied. The aim of this retrospective study was to investigate possible differences in long-term mortality among survivors after self-inflicted and accidental burns.



METHODS: All adult patients with burns admitted at the Linköping Burn Centre and discharged alive between 2000 and 2017 were included, and end of follow up was April 26, 2021. Those with unknown survival status at that time were excluded. A Cox proportional hazards regression model, adjusted for age and sex, was used to analyse long term mortality.



RESULTS: Among the 930 patients included in this study, 37 had self-inflicted burns. Overall, median follow up period was 8.8 years and crude mortality was 24.7%. After adjustment for age and sex, self-inflicted burns were independently associated with long-term mortality, Hazard Ratio= 2.08 (95% CI 1.13-3.83). Post hoc analysis showed that the effect was most pronounced during the first years after discharge although it was noticeable over the whole study period.



CONCLUSION: Long-term risk of mortality after discharge from a burn centre was higher in patients with self-inflicted burns than in patients with accidental burns. The effect was noticeable over the whole study period although it was most pronounced during the first years after discharge.

Language: en