|
Citation
|
Pompermaier L, Steinvall I, Elmasry M, Eladany MM, Abdelrahman I, Fredrikson M, Sjöberg F. Burns 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37805374
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Those with self-inflicted burns are a small but consistent group among burn patients, with large injuries and conflicting findings regarding their in-hospital mortality. Overall, burn survivors have a shorter life expectancy, as compared with national controls, but long-term mortality after self-inflicted burns is understudied. The aim of this retrospective study was to investigate possible differences in long-term mortality among survivors after self-inflicted and accidental burns.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Suicide; Burns; Long term mortality; Self-inflicted