Abstract

Population and food requirements are increasing daily throughout the world. To fulfil these requirements application of pesticides is also increasing. Organophosphorous (OP) and Organocarbamate (OC) compounds are widely used pesticides. These pesticides are used for suicidal purposes too. Both inhibit Acetylcholinesterase (AChE) and cholinergic symptoms are mainly used for the diagnosis of pesticide poisoning. Although the symptoms of the intoxication of OP and OC are similar, recent research has described different targets for OP and OC pesticides. Researchers believe the distinction of OP/OC poisoning will be beneficial for the management of pesticide exposure. OP compounds produce adducts with several proteins. There is a new generation of OP compounds like glyphosate that do not inhibit AChE. Therefore, it's high time to develop biomarkers that can distinguish OP poisoning from OC poisoning.

Language: en