Abstract

Child maltreatment poses not only immediate danger, but as a type of toxic stress, it creates higher risk of biologic dysfunction later in life. Pediatricians are in a unique position to diagnose child maltreatment, but they need evidence-based guidance for when to initiate screening when injury is occult. In this retrospective cohort study of 855 pediatric patients diagnosed with child maltreatment, researchers explored whether type or number of diagnoses was associated with abnormal pediatric weight in either direction. Diagnoses and weight assessed at intake were extracted from medical records for analysis. Statistically significant associations were found between weight classification and child maltreatment type as well as diagnosis count. Neglect was most frequently diagnosed, and children with ≥2 diagnoses were more likely to be classified as underweight, overweight, or obese.



FINDINGS support abnormal pediatric weight as a biologic signal of adversity that warrants safety screening in the clinical setting.

Language: en