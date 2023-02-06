Abstract

Crush syndrome due to traumatic rhabdomyolysis is one of the most significant problems to occur following earthquakes. On February 6, 2023, millions of people in Turkey were affected by two consecutive Kahramanmaraş earthquakes. The present study reports the analysis of clinical and laboratory findings of crush syndrome in pediatric earthquake victims admitted to our hospital from our region where the earthquake had a devastating effect. Clinical and laboratory findings concerning earthquake victims with crush syndrome were analyzed within the first week to determine what factors are predictive of kidney replacement therapy (KRT). The data of patients were retrospectively collected from medical records. A total of 310 children were admitted as earthquake victims to the pediatric emergency department. Ninety-seven (31%) of these patients had crush syndrome. Fifty-three (55%) of those with crush syndrome were female. The mean age was 10.9 ± 4.7 years, and the mean time under the rubble was 30.6 ± 23.8 h. Twenty-two patients (23%) required KRT. Hemodialysis was applied to 16 (73%) of them, and hemodiafiltration was applied to the other six (27%) in the pediatric intensive care unit. Regarding creatine kinase (CK) levels, the area under the receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve (AUC) for predicting KRT was 0.905 (95% confidence interval [CI] 0.848-0.963; p < 0.001). The optimal cut-off value was 40,000 U/L with a sensitivity of 86% and a specificity of 83%. In terms of the percentage of body area crushed, the AUC for predicting KRT was 0.907 (95% CI 0.838-0.976; p < 0.001). The optimal cut-off value was 30% with a sensitivity of 86% and a specificity of 88%. Multiple logistic regression analysis showed that each 10% increase in body area crushed (OR 4.16, 95% CI 1.58-10.93, p = 0.004) and 1 mg/dl increase in the serum phosphorus level (OR 4.19, 95% CI 1.71-10.28, p = 0.002) were significant risk factors for dialysis treatment.



CONCLUSIONS: Crush syndrome and kidney problems are common following disasters like earthquakes. Clinical and laboratory findings at admission can predict dialysis requirement in earthquake victims. While CK elevation, body area crushed percentage, and increased phosphorus level were predictive of dialysis treatment, time under the rubble was not. Even if the patients were under the rubble for a short time, acute kidney injury (AKI) may develop as a result of severe hypovolemia due to crush injuries, and patients may need KRT. WHAT IS KNOWN: •Crush syndrome after earthquakes needs to be treated carefully in victims and can cause AKI and mortality when not treated timely and appropriately. WHAT IS NEW: •CK level elevation, body area crushed percentage, and increased phosphorus level are predictive of dialysis treatment. •The time under the rubble may not be predictive of dialysis requirement.

Language: en