Abstract

Ensuring that people have a sufficient income to meet their basic needs and that it keeps pace with costs of living are important when considering ways to reduce health inequities. Many have argued that providing a basic income is one way to do this. The aim of this review is to provide an overview of the existing peer reviewed evidence on the health and wellbeing impacts of basic income interventions. A systematic search of ten electronic databases was conducted in June 2022. Eligible publications examined any effect on health and wellbeing from unconditional cash transfers. All study designs were included, and no limitations were placed on duration of cash transfer trials, location of study, study population or on amount of money provided through the cash transfer. Ten studies were included in this review. Studies employed a range of methods. All studies reported on a trial of Universal Basic Income in either a region or a town. Studies explored a range of health and wellbeing related outcomes including crime, quality of life, employment, subjective wellbeing, tuberculosis and hospitalization. Basic income programs can mitigate poverty in a time of economic upheaval and have the potential to become a powerful policy tool to act upon the determinants of health and reduce health inequality. This review found a small number of trials indicating a positive impact on health and wellbeing. More trials which track recipients over a longer period are needed to provide more robust evidence for the impact of basic income programs.

