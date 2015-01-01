Abstract

Adherence and participation can be improved in health programs for older people with concerns about falling. While health literacy empowers older people to have greater control over their health, little is known about the extent to which health literacy influences health behaviours associated with concerns about falling in older people. This study aimed to synthesise current findings on health literacy, concerns about falling and falls to propose a multicomponent theoretical model on health literacy and concerns about falling. The model was developed based on a review of the literature, existing frameworks and models on health literacy and concerns about falling. Existing evidence on the relationship between health literacy and concerns about falling in older people is limited. Evidence from other research areas, however, shows that health literacy is closely related to many of the determinants of concerns about falling. More research is needed to clarify the impact of health literacy on intervention adherence and decision-making processes of older people with concerns about falling. Our model offers a novel perspective on the role of health literacy in health behaviours associated with concerns about falling, suggesting new research directions and providing insights for clinicians to consider health literacy when managing older patients with concerns about falling.

Language: en