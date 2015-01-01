Abstract

The diagnosis of drowning is one of the most difficult tasks in forensic medicine. The diatom test is a complementary analysis method that may help the forensic pathologist in the diagnosis of drowning and the localization of the drowning site. This test consists in detecting or identifying diatoms, unicellular algae, in tissue and water samples. In order to observe diatoms under light microscopy, those samples may be digested by enzymes such as proteinase K. However, this digestion method may leave high amounts of debris, leading thus to a difficult detection and identification of diatoms. To the best of our knowledge, no model is proved to detect and identify accurately diatom species observed in highly complex backgrounds under light microscopy. Therefore, a novel method of model development for diatom detection and identification in a forensic context, based on sequential transfer learning of object detection models, is proposed in this article. The best resulting models are able to detect and identify up to 50 species of forensically relevant diatoms with an average precision and an average recall ranging from 0.7 to 1 depending on the concerned species. The models were developed by sequential transfer learning and globally outperformed those developed by traditional transfer learning. The best model of diatom species identification is expected to be used in routine at the Medicolegal Institute of Paris.

