Abstract

Sexual violence is a pervasive global issue that affects individuals of all genders. However, the experiences of male survivors have often been marginalized and inadequately represented. Male rape, which encompasses several forms of sexual violence against men, remains a sensitive and under-discussed topic in academic literature and public discourse. This study presents a descriptive cross-sectional analysis based on data collected from the Legal Medicine Institute (IML-São Paulo, Brazil) between 2014 and 2017. The analysis includes 7386 reports of sexological examinations performed on male victims of alleged rape. The analysis reveals that a significant majority of rape reports involved victims under the age of 12 or 14, which is considered vulnerable rape by the Brazilian legislation. Regarding the examination of reported cases of abuse against men, it was observed that only the minority of these cases exhibited visible injuries consistent with rape or tested positive for the presence of spermatozoa in the perianal region. Since the absence of visible injuries or spermatozoa does not negate the possibility of rape, this work highlights the challenges in obtaining conclusive evidence, necessitating a comprehensive approach to investigate and prosecute these crimes, creating a more inclusive and supportive environment for all survivors of rape, irrespective of their gender.

