Abstract

PURPOSE: Studies on suicide-bereaved parents are scarce in South European and Eastern Mediterranean countries. We explored the experiences of Greek-speaking suicide-bereaved parents in Cyprus, with emphasis on the interpretations of their child's suicide, its aftereffects and their coping strategies.



METHODS: A qualitative methodology based on inductive content analysis of the interviews of ten mothers and two fathers was applied.



RESULTS: The participants described their efforts to make sense of the senseless, reporting numerous interpretations of their child's suicide. Some participants had achieved to move on by trying to keep the remaining family together. Others felt detached from their social network. The different coping strategies and support systems described, reflected participants' efforts to escape from obsessive, enduring and deeply traumatizing thoughts about their child's suicide. The analysis mirrored participants' ultimate desire to find existential relief and serenity through the management of distressing reminders of their child's suicide, and alleviate the burden of their own negative self-judgement and the criticism of others. They sought physical and emotional comfort in the inner realm of their psyche, through spiritual and psychological coping processes.



CONCLUSION: Further exploration is suggested about intervention planning aiming to strengthen effective coping strategies and external supportive resources in mourning parents.

Language: en