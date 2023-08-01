Abstract

PURPOSE: Comprehensive sex education (CSE) encourages safer sex behavior for teens and young adults. However, young people recognize a gap between sex education as taught in the classroom and the reality of their sexual experiences. Thus, CSE should take into account the perspectives of its target population.



METHODS: The current project assesses young people's sexual uncertainties by analyzing open-ended responses that were anonymously submitted during in-person sex education sessions. These education programs were administered in middle and high schools in New York State by facilitators from Planned Parenthood Hudson Peconic, Inc. The authors analyzed 1,335 responses from a racially diverse sample of students between the ages of 10 and 21, with 75% of participants between 15 and 17 years old.



RESULTS: Using content analysis, the authors identified 49 recurring content codes in participants' responses, which were organized into 16 categories. Most responses centered around pregnancy, sexually transmitted infections, and how to prevent these outcomes. However, responses also highlighted topics that are not always covered with nuance and transparency, if at all, in sex education (e.g., withdrawal, effectiveness of condoms and other contraception, anal and oral sex). Additionally, gender analyses indicated that girls made greater reference to pain, while boys made greater reference to pleasure, which has implications for girls' development of a positive sexuality.



DISCUSSION: These results should be interpreted with a social equity lens to inform the development of needs-driven, target-based CSE programming.

