Abstract

PURPOSE: Many adolescents struggle to access the mental healthcare they need. To increase access to mental health services, we must have a clear understanding of the barriers adolescents face from their own perspectives. This online mixed-methods study aimed to enhance understanding of access barriers by centering the perspectives of diverse adolescents who had recently tried and failed to access mental health support.



METHODS: In this convergent parallel mixed-methods study, adolescents responded to a preintervention, open-ended question about barriers they have faced to accessing mental health services when they needed them and shared information about their background and depressive symptoms. Barriers were assessed using inductive, conventional content analysis. Quantitative analyses examined barrier differences across sociodemographic groups.



RESULTS: All adolescents (aged 11-17 years, 50% racially minoritized youth, 15% gender diverse youth, 64% LGBTQ + youth; 78% with clinically elevated depressive symptoms) reported at least one barrier to accessing mental health support, and 20% reported multiple barriers. Content analysis revealed 13 barrier categories, with parent-related barriers (three different categories) accounting for 32% of all barriers. The most common barrier categories related to personal and financial constraints. Asian adolescents, adolescents who were aged 17 years or more, and adolescents who reported uncertainty of their gender identity endorsed the numerically highest mean number of barriers to accessing mental health support.



DISCUSSION: High-symptom adolescents reported myriad barriers to accessing mental health support, with 32% of all barriers related to parents.

Language: en