Abstract

PURPOSE: Considering the high levels of female genital mutilation (FGM) in Sierra Leone with over 83% of girls and young women aged 15-24 years having undergone the practice, the study explores the potential influence of FGM on sexual behaviors of adolescent girls and young women (AGYW) in Sierra Leone.



METHODS: Cross-sectional data from the 2019 Demographic Health Survey were utilized to examine the association between FGM and three sexual behaviors; sexual debut before 18 years, child marriage and adolescent motherhood. To model this association, a generalized estimation equation technique was employed, while controlling for socio-demographic characteristics. Additionally, the study corrected for multiple-hypothesis testing using the Benjamini-Hochberg procedure with a specified false discovery rate of 0.05. Finally, percentage predicted probabilities of occurrence of the sexual risk behaviors in the presence of FGM were also calculated.



RESULTS: Of the 5524 AGYW, 76% had undergone FGM. FGM was associated with all three sexual risk behaviors. Sexual debut before 18 years had the highest predicted probability increase (+18.00 ppt, 95% CI: 14.41 to -21.59), followed by adolescent motherhood (+13.38 ppt, 95% CI: 10.16-16.60) and child marriage (+12.61 ppt; 95% CI: 10.22-15.01). Education was found to be protective against all three sexual risk behaviors.



DISCUSSION: The findings of this study demonstrate that FGM remains a prevalent practice in Sierra Leone, even among the younger generation. This practice is strongly associated with sexual behaviors that pose a significant risk to the health outcomes of AGYW. Investments in education by removing barriers to access for AGYW could lead to multiple gains.

