Abstract

PURPOSE: We aimed to identify significant contributing factors to the risk of maladaptive behaviors, such as alcohol use disorder or obesity, in children. To achieve this, we utilized the extensive adolescent brain cognitive development data set, which encompasses a wide range of environmental, social, and nutritional factors.



METHODS: We divided our sample into equal sets (test, validation; n = 3,415 each). On exploratory factor analysis, six factor domains were identified as most significant (fat/sugar intake, screen time, and prenatal alcohol exposure, parental aggressiveness, hyperactivity, family violence, parental education, and family income) and used to stratify the children into low- (n = 975), medium- (n = 967), high- (n = 977) risk groups. Regression models were used to analyze the relationship between identified risk groups, and differences in reward sensitivity, and behavioral problems at 2-year follow-up.



RESULTS: The functional magnetic resonance imaging analyses showed reduced activation in several brain regions during reward or loss anticipation in high/medium-risk (vs. low-risk) children on a monetary incentive delay task. High-risk children exhibited heightened middle frontal cortex activity when receiving large rewards. They also displayed increased impulsive and motivated reward-seeking behaviors, along with behavioral problems. These findings replicated in our validation set, and a negative correlation between middle frontal cortexthickness and impulsivity behavior was observed in high-risk children.



DISCUSSION: Our findings show altered reward function and increased impulsiveness in high-risk adolescents. This study has implications for early risk identification and the development of prevention strategies for maladaptive behaviors in children, particularly those at high risk.

Language: en