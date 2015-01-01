Abstract

PURPOSE: Previous research has shown that non-Caucasian immigrants in Western countries are less likely than native-born people to use mental health services. This study examined the reasons underlying reluctance to use mental health services among African immigrants in Montreal, Canada.



METHODS: The study participants were 280 African immigrants who had experienced symptoms suggesting depression but did not use formal mental health services. They were presented with a questionnaire that contained 65 statements referring to reasons for not using formal mental health services while experiencing those symptoms and were asked to indicate their degree of agreement with each of the statements on a scale of 0-10. Responses were then analyzed using factor analysis.



RESULTS: An eight-factor structure of reasons was found: "Minimizing symptoms and perceived self-efficacy" (61% of the sample), "Relying on spiritual care" (56% of the sample), "Cost and waiting time" (45% of the sample), "Influence of significant others" (34% of the sample), "Lack of cultural competence" (32% of the sample), "Fear of stigmatization" (23% of the sample), "Nature of the consultation" (10% of the sample) and "Social models" (8% of the sample). Scores on these factors were related to participants' demographics.



CONCLUSION: Effectively addressing the underutilization of mental health services among African immigrants requires a multifaceted approach rather than one focused on a single barrier. Our findings suggest critical points that could help develop tailored interventions to address the various barriers to care.

