SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Králíková V, Gavronová A, Hamerlik L, Svrchokryl V, Vitovják M, Kim H, Šidová V, Bednaříková J, Dobias M. Soud. Lek. 2023; 68(3): 30-32.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Česká lékařská společnost J. E. Purkyně, Publisher Statni Zdravotnicke Nakladatelstvi)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

37805271

Abstract

The authors review the literature on the determination of post-mortem serum tryptase values and present the case of a young man who was hit by a train. However, his family believes he has no motivation to commit suicide. Collision with a train is one of the most common methods of suicide, especially among young men under 40 years of age. (1). The forensic autopsy showed that the man died due to the collision with the train, with traumatic hemorrhagic shock stated as a cause of death. Following toxicological, biochemical, and immunological tests created a supposition that the incident was not a result of suicidal action but a consequence of a possible allergic or anaphylactic reaction of the organism combined with a state of mild alcohol intoxication.


Language: en

Keywords

suicide; anaphylactic reaction; post mortem tryptase; tryptase

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print