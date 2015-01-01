Abstract

The authors review the literature on the determination of post-mortem serum tryptase values and present the case of a young man who was hit by a train. However, his family believes he has no motivation to commit suicide. Collision with a train is one of the most common methods of suicide, especially among young men under 40 years of age. (1). The forensic autopsy showed that the man died due to the collision with the train, with traumatic hemorrhagic shock stated as a cause of death. Following toxicological, biochemical, and immunological tests created a supposition that the incident was not a result of suicidal action but a consequence of a possible allergic or anaphylactic reaction of the organism combined with a state of mild alcohol intoxication.

Language: en