Abstract

Suicidal behavior is multifaceted and encompasses various factors. Among these, alcohol dependence and acute alcohol intoxication stand out as significant risk factors for suicide. The retrospective study aimed to record the development of suicide, also in connection with alcohol consumption, in the catchment area of the Department of Forensic Medicine and Pathological Anatomy of the Health Care Surveillance Authority in Martin, Slovak Republic, in the years 2009-2019.

