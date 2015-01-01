SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kumicikova I, Šupejová M, Rybarova V, Straka U, Janik M, Krajcovic J. Soud. Lek. 2023; 68(3): 26-29.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Česká lékařská společnost J. E. Purkyně, Publisher Statni Zdravotnicke Nakladatelstvi)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

37805272

Abstract

Suicidal behavior is multifaceted and encompasses various factors. Among these, alcohol dependence and acute alcohol intoxication stand out as significant risk factors for suicide. The retrospective study aimed to record the development of suicide, also in connection with alcohol consumption, in the catchment area of the Department of Forensic Medicine and Pathological Anatomy of the Health Care Surveillance Authority in Martin, Slovak Republic, in the years 2009-2019.


Language: en

Keywords

suicide; alcohol; Alcoholism; suicidality; northern Slovakia

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print