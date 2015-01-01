|
Schmidt K, Smith AR, Bodell LP. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37804065
OBJECTIVE: Individuals with eating disorders (EDs) display elevated rates of suicidality (i.e., suicidal ideation and behaviors) as well as nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) (e.g., self-harm behaviors without intent to die). NSSI-and particularly the functions of NSSI-predict suicidal ideation in general samples; however, to our knowledge, the relation between NSSI functions and suicidal ideation in ED populations has been unexplored.
suicidality; suicidal ideation; suicide risk; eating disorders; NSSI; functions; motives; nonsuicidal self-injury