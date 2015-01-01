Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Individuals with eating disorders (EDs) display elevated rates of suicidality (i.e., suicidal ideation and behaviors) as well as nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) (e.g., self-harm behaviors without intent to die). NSSI-and particularly the functions of NSSI-predict suicidal ideation in general samples; however, to our knowledge, the relation between NSSI functions and suicidal ideation in ED populations has been unexplored.



METHOD: This study examined whether specific functions of NSSI are relevant to suicidal ideation in a treatment-seeking sample of women with EDs (n = 100). Participants completed self-report measures of suicidal ideation, NSSI, and related psychopathology upon intake to an ED treatment program.



RESULTS: Using the four-function model of NSSI, we found that intrapersonal and interpersonal-negative reinforcement, but not interpersonal-positive reinforcement functions, were related to suicidal ideation in women with EDs. Contrary to expectations, we did not find that endorsement of multiple NSSI functions was related to increased suicide risk.



DISCUSSION: Findings imply that some, but not all, functions of NSSI may be relevant to suicide risk in individuals with EDs. Implications for further research are discussed.

Language: en