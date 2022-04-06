Abstract

This paper reported 1 case of poisoning caused by stramonium [jimsonweed].Cases of Datura poisoning have been reported nationwide, Its effect on the central nervous system of patients is characterized by first excitation and then inhibition, clinical manifestations include decreased gland secretion, dilated pupils, and tachycardia, etc. Its poisoning mechanism is anticholinergic effect, the effect on Peripheral nervous system is to inhibit Parasympathetic nervous system. Hemoperfusion combined with neostigmine anticholinergic therapy at the early stage of poisoning can effectively improve the clinical symptoms of patients in a short time.



===



本文报道1例曼陀罗中毒病例。曼陀罗中毒时有报道，其对患者的中枢神经系统的作用有先兴奋，后抑制的特点，表现为腺体分泌减少、瞳孔散大、心动过速等。其中毒机制为抗胆碱作用，对周围神经系统的作用为抑制副交感神经。在中毒早期使用血液灌流联合新斯的明抗胆碱能治疗，可有效的在短时间内改善患者临床症状。

Language: zh