Citation
Chen YW, Liu XL, Kong YL, Liu J, Min CY. Zhonghua Lao Dong Wei Sheng Zhi Ye Bing Za Zhi 2023; 41(9): 699-702.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Tianjin shi lao dong wei sheng yan jiu suo)
DOI
PMID
37805434
Abstract
This paper reported 1 case of poisoning caused by stramonium [jimsonweed].Cases of Datura poisoning have been reported nationwide, Its effect on the central nervous system of patients is characterized by first excitation and then inhibition, clinical manifestations include decreased gland secretion, dilated pupils, and tachycardia, etc. Its poisoning mechanism is anticholinergic effect, the effect on Peripheral nervous system is to inhibit Parasympathetic nervous system. Hemoperfusion combined with neostigmine anticholinergic therapy at the early stage of poisoning can effectively improve the clinical symptoms of patients in a short time.
Language: zh
Keywords
Poisoning; Blood purification; Stramonium