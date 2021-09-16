Abstract

Occupational explosive hearing loss is often caused by close exposure to blasting operations or the impact waves and strong pulse noise generated by explosions of flammable and explosive chemicals, pressure vessels, etc. in the workplace. This article analyzes the diagnosis of a case of occupational explosive hearing loss caused by non explosion, in order to improve the flexible application of diagnostic standards by occupational disease diagnosis physicians.



===



职业性爆震聋多是由于爆破作业近距离暴露或工作场所中易燃易爆化学品、压力容器等发生爆炸时所产生的冲击波及强脉冲噪声引起的听力损失或丧失。本文通过对1例非爆破所致职业性爆震聋诊断的分析，以期提高职业病诊断医师对诊断标准的应用。

Language: zh