Citation
Liu L, Shi J. Zhonghua Lao Dong Wei Sheng Zhi Ye Bing Za Zhi 2023; 41(9): 702-704.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Tianjin shi lao dong wei sheng yan jiu suo)
DOI
PMID
37805435
Abstract
Occupational explosive hearing loss is often caused by close exposure to blasting operations or the impact waves and strong pulse noise generated by explosions of flammable and explosive chemicals, pressure vessels, etc. in the workplace. This article analyzes the diagnosis of a case of occupational explosive hearing loss caused by non explosion, in order to improve the flexible application of diagnostic standards by occupational disease diagnosis physicians.
Language: zh
Keywords
Noise; Explosive deafness; Occupational disease diagnosis