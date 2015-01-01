Abstract

The population of children in Japan has steadily declined, and the percentage of the population aged 14 years or younger is smaller than in other countries. Therefore, it is important to protect children by preventing their involvement in traffic accidents. Recent trends associated with elementary school students show that 90% of accidents occur while walking or riding bicycles. This study aims to clarify the road structures in which traffic accidents involving walking or bicycle-riding children occur. For this purpose, we analyzed the trends based on the age of children and road structures involved using statistical data provided by the Ishikawa Prefectural Police Headquarters. The results showed that the accident rate among students of elementary school age and younger while walking or riding bicycles was mainly high on one-lane roads, roads with no division, and roads with a speed limit of 30 km/h or less. We conclude that to reduce pedestrian and bicycle accidents for students of elementary school age or younger, raising traffic safety awareness among automobile drivers who use community roads is important.

