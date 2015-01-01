Abstract

In the Republic of Korea, a new rocket launchpad was constructed to launch the KSLV-II on an island, and all the launchpad facilities are located in basement. Because of the complex and diverse facilities, fire accidents have increased. Using the FDS (Fire Dynamics Simulator) to predict the damage from kerosene storage and drain tank pool fires is garnering more attention as a tool of choice. The FDS supports a sprinkler model, which is needed to analyze fire extinguishing by water sprinkling. To predict and estimate the resistance of the building and thermal damage, the main analysis factors for a kerosene tank pool fire accident are temperature and HRR (heat release rate per unit volume). In 3 m3 release cases, the maximum temperature decreased by 33% from 900 K to 600 K by sprinkled water, and the maximum HRR decreased by 70% from 20,000 kW/m3 to 6000 kW/m3. In 10 m3 release cases, the temperature and HRR decreased by 44%, from 800 K to 450 K and 68% from 25,000 kW/m3 to 8000 kW/m3, respectively.

Language: en