Abstract

As a commonly used support system in highway bridge construction, the deformation of steel-tube-columns-combined-with-Bailey-beams doorway supports is often an indicator for safety and quality control. In this paper, through finite element simulation and theoretical derivation, the main form of deformation of each part of the combined doorway is analyzed, by using the rigid body function of ANSYS. The study shows that when bearing vertical load, the deformation of the combined doorway is mainly caused by the deflection of the Bailey beams; when bearing transverse horizontal load, the deformation of the combined doorway is mainly caused by the rotation of the foundation; when bearing longitudinal horizontal load, the deformation of the combined doorway is mainly caused by the offset bending of the Bailey beams out of the plane. When several loads are applied to the combined doorway at the same time, the deformation in the linear phase follows the superposition principle, and the geometric nonlinearity has little effect on the overall deformation of the structure. The structural deformation caused by different types of loads can be calculated separately, and then the structural deformation under composite load can be calculated by linear superposition, using geometric relationships. The safety and deformation resistance of steel-tube-columns-combined-with-Bailey-beams doorway supports can be effectively improved by choosing reinforced Bailey beams, increasing the width of the foundation, and setting lateral supports between the Bailey beams.

Language: en