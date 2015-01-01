Abstract

In October 2018, Canada legalized recreational cannabis. Key goals of legalization included reducing access by minors and eliminating the illicit market. Now, three years into the legal regime, important public policy questions are beginning to emerge. With police being tasked to enforce the Cannabis Act and associated provincial/territorial legislation, there is a critical need to understand their experiences, including the successes they have had, challenges they have experienced, and issues that remain unresolved. This paper begins to address these issues by presenting results from a qualitative study involving law enforcement personnel who, through their primary roles and responsibilities, have been actively involved in overseeing cannabis enforcement (in supervisory roles) since legalization in October 2018. Three key findings emerged from the analyses, and all were tied to the overarching perception that the illicit cannabis market has persisted since legalization: 1) there is a small but significant pattern of abuse of the medical system of production and distribution, specifically tied to designated grower provisions; 2) there are many challenges associated with halting online sales of illicit cannabis; and 3) the issue of unregulated sales of cannabis from Indigenous reserves remains a "hot button" political issue, in need of resolution.



En octobre 2018, le Canada légalisait l'usage récréatif du cannabis. Parmi les principaux objectifs de la légalisation figuraient la restriction de l'accès des mineurs à la drogue et l'élimination du marché illicite. Aujourd'hui, trois ans après l'instauration de ce régime juridique, des questions importantes relatives aux politiques publiques commencent à émerger. Puisque ce sont les forces policières qui sont chargées d'appliquer la Loi sur le cannabis et les lois provinciales et territoriales connexes, il est essentiel de comprendre leurs expériences, y compris les réussites, les difficultés et les problèmes non résolus. Nous présentons ici les résultats d'une étude qualitative sur le personnel des forces policières qui, du fait de ses principaux rôles et de ses principales responsabilités, participe activement à l'application de la loi sur le cannabis (dans des rôles de supervision) depuis la légalisation, en octobre 2018. Trois conclusions clés ressortent des analyses, et toutes sont liées à la perception générale que le marché illicite du cannabis persiste malgré la légalisation : 1) une tendance faible, mais significative, à l'usage inapproprié du réseau médical de production et de distribution ; cette tendance est spécifiquement liée aux dispositions relatives aux producteurs désignés ; 2) l'élimination des ventes en ligne de cannabis illicite se heurte à de nombreuses difficultés ; et 3) la question des ventes non règlementées du cannabis provenant des réserves autochtones demeure brulante, politiquement, et doit être résolue.

