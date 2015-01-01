Abstract

Small study areas are vastly underrepresented in the criminological literature, including the literature on the relationship between crime and weather. North Bay, ON (population 50,000) provides a useful study area in which to begin to address this lack. Using five years of police call for service data (2015-2019), negative binomial regression models were used to assess the relationships between weather variables and assaults, break and enters, domestic disputes, and thefts. For each crime type, the resulting models were compared based on their Aikake information criteria (AICs) to determine which performed the best. Significant relationships were found to differ between crime types. Temperature played a significant role in determining the temporal distribution of thefts, while for break and enters a model without weather variables performed best, even though both are property crimes. Similarly, for violent crimes, assaults were found to be positively correlated to temperature, while domestic disputes depended mainly on day of the week.



Les petites régions sont largement sous-représentées dans les publications en criminologie, y compris celles portant sur la relation entre le crime et la météo. North Bay, en Ontario (population de 50 000 habitants) constitue une région d'étude utile pour commencer à corriger cette lacune. Au moyen des données sur les appels aux services de police répertoriés sur cinq ans (de 2015 à 2019), les chercheurs ont utilisé des modèles de régression binomiale négative pour évaluer les relations entre les variables météorologiques et les agressions, les cambriolages, les disputes conjugales et les vols. Ils ont comparé les modèles qui découlent de chaque type de crime d'après les critères d'information d'Aikake (CIA) afin de déterminer celui qui fonctionne le mieux. Ils ont constaté que les relations significatives différaient selon les types de crime. Ainsi, la météo jouait un rôle important pour déterminer la répartition temporelle des vols, tandis que lors des cambriolages, un modèle sans variables météorologiques fonctionnait mieux, même si dans les deux cas, il s'agit de crimes contre la propriété. De même, en cas de crimes violents, ils ont constaté que les agressions présentaient une corrélation positive avec la météo, tandis que les disputes conjugales dépendaient surtout de la journée de la semaine.

