The main aim of this article is to summarize the best available evidence (from systematic reviews) of the effectiveness of 12 types of interventions in reducing juvenile offending and antisocial behaviour. In the interests of making the results widely understandable to researchers, practitioners, policy makers, and the general public, all effect sizes are converted into percentage decreases in antisocial behaviour or offending. Based on the most important systematic review in each category, the most effective interventions are parent training, focused deterrence, child skills training, cognitive-behavioural therapy, mentoring, and family therapy. Anti-bullying programs, anti-cyberbullying programs, and pre-court diversion programs are quite effective, while school exclusion reduction, after-school programs, and boot camps are least effective. The good news is that, based on estimated reductions in offending, intervention programs are usually found to be much more effective than is commonly believed (based on other measures).



Le but premier de cet article est de faire, à partir de revues systématiques, un résumé des recherches les plus probantes sur l'efficacité de 12 types d'interventions visant la diminution des infractions et des comportements antisociaux chez les jeunes. Afin de rendre ces résultats compréhensibles à une diversité de chercheur·es, de praticien·nes, de décideurs et décideuses politiques et au grand public, l'ampleur des effets est convertie en pourcentage de diminution du comportement antisocial ou de l'infraction. D'après les revues systématiques les plus importantes de chaque catégorie, les interventions les plus efficaces sont : l'éducation des parents, la dissuasion orientée, le développement des compétences de l'enfant, la thérapie comportementale et cognitive, le mentorat et la thérapie familiale. Les programmes de lutte à l'intimidation et à la cyberintimidation et les programmes de déjudiciarisation avant comparution sont assez efficaces, tandis que les programmes de lutte contre l'exclusion à l'école, les activités parascolaires et les camps d'entrainement le sont moins.La bonne nouvelle est que, selon la diminution estimée des infractions, les programmes d'intervention sont beaucoup plus efficaces que ce que l'on croit généralement (en se fondant sur d'autres mesures).

