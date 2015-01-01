|
Farrington DP, Gaffney H, White H. Can. J. Criminol. Crim. Justice 2022; 64(4): 47-68.
(Copyright © 2022, Canadian Criminal Justice Association, Publisher University of Toronto Press)
The main aim of this article is to summarize the best available evidence (from systematic reviews) of the effectiveness of 12 types of interventions in reducing juvenile offending and antisocial behaviour. In the interests of making the results widely understandable to researchers, practitioners, policy makers, and the general public, all effect sizes are converted into percentage decreases in antisocial behaviour or offending. Based on the most important systematic review in each category, the most effective interventions are parent training, focused deterrence, child skills training, cognitive-behavioural therapy, mentoring, and family therapy. Anti-bullying programs, anti-cyberbullying programs, and pre-court diversion programs are quite effective, while school exclusion reduction, after-school programs, and boot camps are least effective. The good news is that, based on estimated reductions in offending, intervention programs are usually found to be much more effective than is commonly believed (based on other measures).
antisocial behaviour; comportement antisocial; délinquance; delinquency; efficacité de l’intervention; intervention effectiveness; récidive; recidivism; révisions systématiques; systematic reviews