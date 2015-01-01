Abstract

Extant research suggests that crime reality television advances biased narratives about offenders, police officers, and the nature of crime. This study contributes to the literature by investigating the prevalence, severity, and proportionality of police use of force in Under Arrest, a Canadian crime reality television show. Using a content analysis of all 65 Under Arrest episodes, research reveals that police use of physical force is portrayed in nearly half of vignettes, and over half of force used is excessive force. Logistic regression indicates that the racial composition of the suspect pool does not predict use of force when controlling for other relevant variables. However, suspect race is the strongest predictor of excessive force even when controlling for initial crime seriousness, gender, suspect intoxication, and weapon possession.



RESULTS indicate that Under Arrest contributes to law and order ideology by portraying police use of force as a necessary and justified tool for controlling crime committed by racialized suspects.



Des recherches étendues indiquent que la téléréalité à thématique criminelle fait circuler des récits tendancieux sur les contrevenants et les contrevenantes, les agents et les agentes de police et la nature du crime. Notre étude ajoute à ces connaissances en examinant la prédominance, la gravité et la proportionnalité de l'emploi de la force par la police dans Under Arrest, émission de téléréalité canadienne à thématique criminelle. À partir d'une analyse de contenu des 65 épisodes d'Under Arrest, nous montrons que le recours à la force par la police est représenté dans près de la moitié des extraits et que dans plus de la moitié de ces cas, la force employée est excessive. La régression logistique indique que la composition raciale de la liste des suspects n'est pas prédictive de l'usage de la force quand les autres variables significatives sont égales. Toutefois, l'appartenance raciale du suspect est le prédicteur le plus fort de l'emploi d'une force excessive, même quand les variables liées à la gravité du crime initial, au sexe, à l'intoxication et à la possession d'armes sont égales. Les résultats indiquent qu'Under Arrest nourrit l'idéologie de l'ordre public en dépeignant l'emploi de la force par la police comme un outil d'intervention nécessaire et justifié dans le cas de crimes commis par des suspects racialisé·e·s.

