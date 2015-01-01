|
Ryu H, McCuish E. Can. J. Criminol. Crim. Justice 2022; 64(2): 82-100.
(Copyright © 2022, Canadian Criminal Justice Association, Publisher University of Toronto Press)
Reducing explanations of victimization to a person's risky lifestyle has stalled growth in theories of victimization. Drawing from Carlo Morselli's contributions to social network analysis, the current study extended past research on community-based co-offending networks and victimization in two ways. First, the current study more comprehensively measured a person's criminogenic network by also examining the contribution of conflict ties and social ties to victimization. Second, we investigated whether serious victimization was prospectively associated with social network characteristics. Data were used on 99 participants from the Incarcerated Serious Violent Young Offender Study who had criminogenic connections within the city of Surrey, BC. Time-dependent covariate survival analysis was used to model the relationship between network characteristics and time to victimization. Time-series ordinary least squares regression was used to examine whether serious victimization predicted network characteristics. Participants with a greater number of co-offending ties experienced serious victimization significantly later. As evidence of the reciprocal nature of the victimization-network relationship, victimization predicted a greater number of future criminogenic connections in the co-offending tie, social tie, and prison tie networks.
analyse des réseaux sociaux; chevauchement victimisation et implication criminelle; social network analysis; victimisation; victimization; victimization–offending overlap