Abstract

Reducing explanations of victimization to a person's risky lifestyle has stalled growth in theories of victimization. Drawing from Carlo Morselli's contributions to social network analysis, the current study extended past research on community-based co-offending networks and victimization in two ways. First, the current study more comprehensively measured a person's criminogenic network by also examining the contribution of conflict ties and social ties to victimization. Second, we investigated whether serious victimization was prospectively associated with social network characteristics. Data were used on 99 participants from the Incarcerated Serious Violent Young Offender Study who had criminogenic connections within the city of Surrey, BC. Time-dependent covariate survival analysis was used to model the relationship between network characteristics and time to victimization. Time-series ordinary least squares regression was used to examine whether serious victimization predicted network characteristics. Participants with a greater number of co-offending ties experienced serious victimization significantly later. As evidence of the reciprocal nature of the victimization-network relationship, victimization predicted a greater number of future criminogenic connections in the co-offending tie, social tie, and prison tie networks.



FINDINGS have implications for network-based intervention models.



===



Réduire les causes de la victimisation au mode de vie risqué d'une personne nuit au développement théorique de la victimologie. S'inspirant des recherches de Carlo Morselli sur l'analyse des réseaux sociaux, la présente étude prolonge de deux façons certains travaux antérieurs sur les réseaux communautaires de codélinquance et la victimisation. Premièrement, notre étude mesure de manière approfondie le réseau criminogène d'une personne, en tenant compte de la contribution des liens conflictuels et des liens sociaux à la victimisation. Deuxièmement, nous avons cherché à savoir s'il existe un lien prospectif entre la gravité de la victimisation et les caractéristiques du réseau social. Les données ont été appliquées à 99 participantes de l'Incarcerated Serious Violent Young Offender Study (" Étude sur les jeunes emprisonnés pour des infractions graves et violentes ") qui avaient des liens criminogènes avec la ville de Surrey, en Colombie-Britannique. La relation entre les caractéristiques du réseau et la durée écoulée jusqu'à la victimisation a été modélisée par une analyse de survie diachronique des covariables. La régression de séries temporelles par la méthode des moindres carrés ordinaires a servi à vérifier si la gravité de la victimisation permettait de prédire les caractéristiques du réseau. Les incidents graves de victimisation se produisent significativement plus tard chez les participantes qui présentent davantage de liens de codélinquance que les autres. Preuve du caractère réciproque de la relation entre la victimisation et le réseau, la victimisation prédit le nombre plus élevé de futurs liens criminogènes dans les réseaux de codélinquance, de relations sociales et de relations carcérales. Ces résultats ont des conséquences pour les modèles d'intervention basés sur les réseaux

Language: en