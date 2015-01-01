Abstract

Concerns surrounding the use of force by police officers appear to be growing, fuelled by perceptions that the police use force too frequently, research showing that force is applied disproportionately to members of certain groups, and the view held by some that the mechanisms for holding police responsible for unjustified force are inadequate. In this paper, we advocate for the creation of a national use-of-force database in Canada to gain a better understanding of these issues, adding our voice to those who have already been actively calling for this. We describe some of the potential benefits that would be associated with such a database, including the fact that it would enhance police transparency and accountability, while also increasing our understanding of when and why force is used and what strategies may be useful for reducing inappropriate applications of force. We also highlight some of the challenges we think would be encountered, including mandating nationwide participation, overcoming resistance from the police community, establishing sensible case inclusion criteria, and standardizing data collection. While these are significant challenges, we believe not only that they are possible to overcome but that doing so will provide real value to Canadian society.



Il semble y avoir de plus en plus de préoccupations liées au recours à la force par les agents de police, notamment en raison de perceptions que les services de police ont recours à la force trop fréquemment, avec des études montrant que cette force est appliquée de façon disproportionnée aux membres de certains groupes, et du point de vue de certains à l'effet que les mécanismes en place pour tenir les agents de police responsables de l'utilisation d'une force injustifi ée sont inadéquats. Dans le présent article, nous préconisons la création d'une base de données nationales sur le recours à la force au Canada pour mieux comprendre ces préoccupations, en ajoutant notre voix à ceux qui réclament déjà un tel outil. Nous décrivons certains des avantages possibles associés à une telle base de données, y compris une amélioration de la transparence et de la reddition de comptes des services de police, ainsi qu'une meilleure compréhension des circonstances et des raisons du recours à la force et des stratégies qui pourraient être utilisées pour diminuer la fréquence d'un recours inapproprié à la force. Nous mettons aussi en relief certains des défis liés à la création d'une base de données, y compris la nécessité de rendre la participation obligatoire à l'échelle nationale, de vaincre la résistance de la communauté policière, d'établir des critères sensés d'inclusion de cas et de normaliser la collecte de données. Ce sont des défis considérables, mais nous croyons qu'il est non seulement possible de les relever, mais que ce faisant, le projet sera d'une valeur réelle pour la société canadienne.

