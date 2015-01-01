|
Walby K, Alabi B. Can. J. Criminol. Crim. Justice 2022; 64(1): 30-52.
(Copyright © 2022, Canadian Criminal Justice Association, Publisher University of Toronto Press)
Abstract
Little research examines the communication work that public police do following police shootings. Based on an analysis of 85 press releases, press conferences, and media interviews after police shootings in Canada spanning 2010-2020, we analyse narrative techniques used in police communications. Contributing to literature on police image management, we examine patterns in these communications, and we also identify silences and absences. We argue police press conferences and press releases after police shootings are less oriented toward misinformation or agenda-setting and more toward risk aversion. Sixty-two percent of communications in our sample used "euphemisms," which obfuscate elements of use of force, while 31% of communications were "silent" and provided no justification for or information on the shootings. For these reasons, these communications may contribute to a sense of injustice felt by families of the victims of police shootings. Our findings may give pause to police administrators and media liaison officers who should consider what message such risk-averse communications send to families of victims, as well as to the public. In conclusion, we reflect on what these findings mean for literature on police image management.
communications; communiqués de presse; conférences de presse; fusillades; press conferences; press releases; public police; risk; risque; services de police publics; shootings