Dealing with use of excessive force by the police has historically been a struggle in the United States. The 1992 protests in Los Angeles following the death of Rodney King are one example of public response to an instance of excessive use of force. More recently, the death of George Floyd led to widespread protests against excessive use of force and the current model of policing in general. The increasing popularity and availability of social media over the past decade have made it a powerful tool for mobilizing citizens and provided a place for protest. This study looks at the negative reactions of social media users to police use of force in the United States based on analysis of two significant instances: the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha. Using quantitative, forensic linguistics, and advanced topic modelling methodologies, three prominent aspects of policing identified in the literature - excessive use of force, racial bias, and legitimacy - were analysed from 14 days of tweets following each event. Analyses deal with trends in frequency, case similarities, and topic modelling. The results show important differences in negative online reaction to the two events, particularly regarding excessive use of force: those following the Floyd death focused on the technicalities of the intervention, while those responding to the Blake death focused on its aftermath. Analysis of tweets related to racial bias and police legitimacy revealed similar patterns, with users repeating criticisms such as differential treatment according to race and the need for changes in the policing model. The results also suggest that perceptions of excessive use of force and racial bias are deeply intertwined. Implications and issues are discussed.



La question de l'usage excessif de la force par la police est un problème de longue date aux États-Unis. En 1992, à Los Angeles, les manifestations qui ont suivi la mort de Rodney King sont un exemple de réaction populaire devant un cas d'usage excessif de la force et, plus récemment, la mort de George Floyd a suscité un peu partout des manifestations contre la brutalité policière et le modèle de maintien de l'ordre en vigueur. Depuis dix ans, la popularité et la disponibilité croissantes des médias sociaux ont fait de ceux-ci de puissants outils de mobilisation citoyenne, ainsi qu'un lieu où manifester. Cette étude porte sur les réactions négatives des utilisateurs et des utilisatrices des médias sociaux devant l'usage de la force aux États-Unis. Elle se fonde sur deux cas révélateurs : la mort de George Floyd à Minneapolis et les coups de feu tirés sur Jacob Blake à Kenosha. Trois revendications contre la police déterminées par la littérature sur le sujet - l'usage excessif de la force, les préjugés raciaux et la légitimité - sont analysées ici au moyen de méthodes quantitatives, de la linguistique forensique et de la modélisation thématique avancée, dans un corpus formé de gazouillis publiés sur Twitter dans les 14 jours suivant chacun des évènements. Les analyses portent sur des tendances observées dans la fréquence, la ressemblance entre les occurrences et la modélisation des thèmes. Les résultats montrent des différences marquées dans la réaction négative en ligne aux deux évènements, en particulier en ce qui concerne l'usage excessif de la force : les réactions à la mort de George Floyd se concentrent sur les détails techniques de l'intervention policière, tandis que celles qui suivent l'arrestation violente de Jacob Blake se concentrent sur ses conséquences. L'analyse des gazouillis associés aux préjugés raciaux et à la légitimité policière révèle des résultats similaires : les utilisatrices et les utilisateurs partagent des critiques comme le traitement différentiel selon la couleur de la peau et la nécessité de revoir le modèle actuel de maintien de l'ordre. Les résultats suggèrent par ailleurs une imbrication étroite de la perception d'un usage excessif de la force et de la perception de préjugés raciaux. Les conséquences et les enjeux de ces résultats sont ensuite examinés.

