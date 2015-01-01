Abstract

The use of body-worn cameras (BWCs) by police organizations has increased rapidly in recent years. As a result, the use of BWC footage by mass media has also increased. While such video images can help viewers better understand complex police interventions, there are few studies of the extent to which BWC footage influences audience opinions and interpretations of police work. This article investigates the degree to which news reports of a police use-of-force event are influenced by two potential sources of cognitive bias: camera perspective and the way information about the event is framed. In a study using a three (cellphone, closed-circuit camera, and BWC perspective) by two (neutral and negative frame) experimental design, a total of 634 participants viewed and evaluated a news report of a police use-of-force event. Participant perceptions showed the influence of a BWC perspective bias, but no framing effect was found. Participants who watched the BWC footage were more likely to see the intervention as questionable or blameworthy and to believe that officers had no reasonable grounds for intervening.



RESULTS also suggest that the BWC perspective bias can be exacerbated or mitigated by the way information is presented in a news report.



===



Au cours des dernières années, l'utilisation de caméras portatives par les corps policiers a monté en flèche. Il y a donc aussi eu une augmentation de l'utilisation d'images de caméras portatives par les médias de masse. De telles images vidéo peuvent aider les auditeurs à mieux comprendre des interventions policières complexes, mais il y a eu peu d'études sur la mesure dans laquelle elles peuvent influencer les opinions et les interprétations du public sur le travail de la police. Le présent article examine à quel degré les reportages sur les cas de recours à la force par la police sont influencés par deux sources potentielles de biais cognitif : la perspective de la caméra et la façon dont l'information sur le cas est cadrée. Dans une étude à devis expérimental de trois (perspective de téléphone cellulaire, caméra en circuit fermé et caméra portative) par deux (cadrage neutre et négatif), un total de 634 participants ont vu et évalué un reportage sur un cas de recours à la force par la police. Les perceptions des participants ont montré l'influence d'un biais de perspective avec la caméra portative, mais le cadrage n'a pas semblé avoir d'effet. Les participants qui ont vu les images de la caméra portative étaient plus susceptibles de juger que l'intervention était discutable ou répréhensible et de croire que l'intervention des agents n'avait pas de justification raisonnable. Les résultats suggèrent aussi que le biais de perspective lié à la caméra portative peutêtre exacerbé ou mitigé par la façon dont l'information est présentée dans un reportage.

Language: en