Abstract

Despite being touted as a "less lethal" use-of-force option, conducted energy weapons (CEWs) do pose some risk of injury to civilians, and thus warrant empirical examination. CEWs provide users with multiple use modes constituting various levels of severity; yet apart from the work of Somers and colleagues, almost no research exists investigating these levels of severity. Further, research findings on the impact of suspect resistance on CEW deployment are somewhat mixed. We contribute an innovative application of environmental criminology in a Canadian setting by exploring situational and ecological predictors of CEW application severity, with special attention being paid to reasons cited for CEW use and the impact of subject resistance level. Using all 393 Ontario Provincial Police CEW-related use-of-force reports over a two-year period, we find probe deployment to be the most common level of CEW application severity, irrespective of subject resistance level, and even when officers and subjects are in close proximity to one another. Application of CEW for the purpose of effecting an arrest is consistently the strongest predictor of CEW application severity without any mediating effect of subject resistance level or presence of a weapon. The impact of applying CEWs for the purpose of effecting arrests on CEW application severity is partially mediated by lighting visibility.



Malgré le fait qu'on les vende comme étant une option " moins létal ", les armes à impulsion (AI) risquent tout de même de blesser les citoyens et méritent donc une étude empirique. Les AI donnent aux utilisateurs plusieurs modes d'utilisation, lesquels constituent différents niveaux de sévérité; et pourtant, hormis le travail de Somers et de ses collègues, il n'y a presque pas de recherche sur ces niveaux de sévérité. De plus, les résultats d'études sur l'impact de la résistance des suspects dans l'utilisation des AI ont été quelque peu partagés. Nous contribuons une application novatrice de la criminologie environnementale dans un contexte canadien en explorant les prédicteurs situationnels et écologiques de la sévérité d'application des AI, en portant une attention particulière aux raisons données pour l'utilisation des AI et l'impact du niveau de résistance du sujet. À l'aide de 393 rapports portant sur le recours à la force avec des AI de la Police provinciale ontarienne, lesquels ont été rédigés sur une période de deux ans, nous avons découvert que le mode sonde était le niveau d'application des AI le plus commun, peu importe le niveau de résistance du sujet, et ce, même si les agents et les sujets sont près l'un de l'autre. L'application des AI dans le but de faire une arrestation est, de façon constante, le prédicteur le plus important de la sévérité dans l'application des AI sans que le niveau de résistance du sujet ou la présence d'une arme ait un effet médiateur. La visibilité a un effet partiellement médiateur sur l'impact de l'application des AI dans le but de faire une arrestation. Les résultats sont analysés.

