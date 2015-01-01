|
Bernabei L. Fordham Law Rev. 2023; 92(1): 103-142.
(Copyright © 2023, Fordham University School of Law)
In June 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court held in New York State Rifle & Pistol Ass'n v. Bruen that New York's requirement, which mandated that applicants for concealed carry licenses show proper cause for carrying a handgun in public, violated the Second and Fourteenth Amendments. Responding to the likely increase in individuals licensed to carry handguns in the state, New York enacted the Concealed Carry Improvement Act (CCIA). This law bans all firearms from many places of public congregation, establishes a default rule that firearms are not allowed on private property without the owner or lessee's permission, and sets additional requirements for concealed carry license applicants to satisfy.
