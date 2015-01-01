SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mahlke NS, Ritz-Timme S, Hartung B. Forensic Sci. Int. Rep. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1016/j.fsir.2023.100341

A case of accidental fatal drowning after non-lethal strangulation by a cable is presented. Random circumstances, which are highlighted here, led to the fact that signs of strangulation and rape were either superimposed or left almost no traces. The autopsy did not reveal typical signs of drowning, strangulation or other violence and the cause of death initially remained unclear. Histological examinations showed an acute emphysema and marked blood congestion. Swabs were i.a. taken from the genital area and molecular genetic analyses of the contact persons were performed, which pointed to a craftsman. The crime was finally confessed by this craftsman. Obviously, the victim drowned unnoticed by the perpetrator when he tried to clean her from moleculargenetic traces.


Acute emphysema; Crime scene cleaning; Rape; Strangulation with electric cable

