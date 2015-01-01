Abstract

If fully implemented, the Safe System principles as formulated by the International Transport Forum would lead to a considerably safer road transport system. The aims of this paper are: (1) To define operationally what full consistency with Safe System principles means; (2) To estimate the potential effects on traffic fatalities of full compliance with the Safe System principles. Operational definitions of full consistency with Safe System principles are proposed for speed limits, road design, road maintenance, vehicle safety and road user compliance with road traffic law. Estimates for Norway indicate that by complying perfectly with Safe System principles in all these areas, the number of fatalities could be reduced by 50-70 %. This is a conservative estimate. This shows that the Safe System principles are well justified scientifically: adhering to them would greatly improve road safety. However, currently road safety policy in many countries, including Norway, fails to realise these improvements in safety by not complying with the Safe System principles.

Language: en