Abstract

BACKGROUND: Multiple adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are associated with poor sexual and mental health outcomes in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). Less well understood is how discrete and gendered clustering of ACEs may influence health.



OBJECTIVE: To assess how multiple ACEs co-occur and how dominant patterns of co-occurrence are associated with mental distress, substance use, and sexual risk behaviors among young women and men in Sub-Saharan Africa. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: We used pooled data of young men and women aged 19-24 from comparable, nationally representative Violence Against Children and Youth Surveys (VACS) conducted in Cote d'Ivoire, Kenya, Lesotho, Mozambique, and Namibia (n(f) = 7183; n(m) = 2207).



METHODS: We estimated sex-disaggregated latent classes of six ACEs among young women and men. We ran Bolck-Croon-Hagenaars (BCH) distal outcome analysis to test the sex-stratified relationships between ACEs latent classes and health outcomes.



RESULTS: A six class solution best fit the female data. Classes included witnessing violence and experiencing physical violence (PV); experiencing PV; high ACEs; witnessing community violence; orphanhood; and low ACEs exposure. Among males, the best-fitting three-class solution included experiencing PV and witnessing community violence; high ACEs; and low ACEs exposure. Membership in the high ACEs class was associated with mental distress among females and males, and substance use among males. No differences in sexual risk behavior were identified by class membership among either females or males.



CONCLUSIONS: Discrete clusters of co-occurring ACEs are associated with elevated odds of mental distress among females, and mental distress and substance use among males. Preventing ACEs may improve mental health among young women and men in LMICs in Sub-Saharan Africa.

