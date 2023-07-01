Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To assess the influence of an educational intervention on midwives' knowledge, detection and management of intimate partner violence (IPV).



METHODS: A quasi-experimental study involving 158 midwives from two districts in Ekiti State, Nigeria. The sample was divided into experimental and control groups (79 midwives per group). Data were collected using a questionnaire and an observation checklist. A customized educational training program on IPV detection and management was conducted in the experimental group. Measurement was performed before the intervention, immediately after and 6 weeks later. Data were analyzed using descriptive and inferential statistics (Chi-square and binary logistic regression) with a level of significance set at p < 0.05.



RESULTS: Prior knowledge regarding IPV detection and management among midwives in both groups was poor, with only 16.5 % of the experimental group and 17.7 % of the control group having good knowledge in the pre-intervention phase. The experimental group had a significant improvement in knowledge of IPV screening and management, with 82.1 % having good knowledge immediately after the intervention and 92.0 % at 6 weeks after the intervention (p = 0.001). Observed practice of IPV detection and management improved significantly from 21.9 % satisfactory practice before the intervention to 63.5 % after the intervention (p = 0.001) in the experimental group, with no appreciable improvement in practice detected in the control group (21.9% versus 36.5%; p = 0.682).



CONCLUSION: The use of a customized educational training program improved midwives' knowledge and practice in the detection and management of intimate partner violence.

