AIM: The aim of this study is to investigate the relationship between parental attitude and peer bullying and alexithymia in adolescents.



METHODS: This cross-sectional descriptive study was conducted with adolescents aged 13-18 years within high schools in eastern Turkey. Cluster sampling method was applied, and the study was completed within four high schools determined by random selection method. Sociodemographic characteristics questionnaire form, Peer Bullying Scale Adolescent Form, and Twenty-item Toronto Alexithymia Scale (TAS-20) were used to collect the data.



RESULTS: Among the adolescents, 52% were female, 60% had a medium income level, 25.3% were in the 11th grade, 83% were living with their parents, 7.4% had chronic illnesses, 9.2% had psychiatric illnesses, 25.3% had suicidal thoughts, 10.1% engaged in suicidal behavior, and 25.3% used TV, smartphones, or tablets for 3-4 h a day. Rejecting and indifferent parental attitudes were found to be a possible risk factor for alexithymia, bullying and victimization.



CONCLUSIONS: This study highlights the connections between parental attitudes, peer bullying, and alexithymia in adolescents. By targeting positive parental attitudes and addressing peer interactions, nurses can effectively contribute to reducing the risk of alexithymia. PRACTICE IMPLICATIONS: Through collaboration with parents, nurses can establish supportive environments that nurture emotional understanding. Remaining attentive to risk factors, such as chronic illnesses and mental health issues in adolescents, empowers nurses to offer timely support or referrals. Partnerships with educators further enhance emotional awareness and encourage positive peer relationships.

