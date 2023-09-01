Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Gun violence is a pervasive and dynamic public health crisis causing substantial burden on communities and healthcare systems in the United States. Risk factor and outcome analyses are crucial to develop effective interventions. The aim of this study was to assess firearm injury in a diverse community setting as it relates to neighborhood socioeconomic disadvantage and changes over time following large-scale local interventions.



METHODS: All county residents with firearm injury presenting to a Level 1 Trauma Center from January 2012 to December 2021 were retrospectively reviewed. Area Deprivation Index (ADI) was used to measure neighborhood socioeconomic disadvantage based on a nine-digit zip code at patients' home address. Injuries were also stratified by 5-year time periods, 2012-2016 and 2017-2021. Demographics and clinical data were analyzed including injury severity, hospital course, and discharge location. Data were compared by ADI quintile and between time periods using chi-squared, one-way analysis of variance, and Cochran-Armitage test.



RESULTS: A total of 1044 injuries were evaluated. Patients were 93% male with mean age of 29 y (standard deviation 10.2) and were concentrated in the most disadvantaged neighborhoods (74% ADI Q5). Black or African American race was greater in the most disadvantaged ADI groups (76% versus 47%-66%; P <0.001). Percentage of total injuries in the most disadvantaged ADI group rose from 71% to 78% over time (P = 0.006). Mortality occurred in 154 (15%) patients overall, while most (71%) were discharged to home. Mortality declined from 18% to 11% over time (P <0.001). Medicaid utilization rose from 42% to 77% alongside a decrease in self-pay status from 44% to 4% (P <0.001). There were no clinically significant group differences in injury severity or clinical characteristics.



CONCLUSIONS: Firearm injury remains concentrated in the most socioeconomically disadvantaged neighborhoods, and this disparity is increasing over time. Medicaid utilization rose and mortality decreased in this population over time. This research presents a method to inform and monitor local gun violence interventions using ADI to address public health equity.

